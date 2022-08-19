California gov. appoints new top lawyer at civil rights agency

By Daniel Wiessner

(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed a civil rights lawyer to lead the litigation efforts of the state agency that enforces anti-discrimination laws, months after her predecessor was abruptly fired.

Newsom, a Democrat, said on Thursday that he had named Jamie Crook chief counsel at the state Civil Rights Department. Crook, a former staff lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union, joined the agency, which recently changed its name, earlier this year as its deputy director of dispute resolution.

Crook replaces Janette Wipper, who had been chief counsel since 2018 and was reappointed to the post a few months before Newsom fired her in March. The assistant chief counsel, Melanie Proctor, then resigned from the agency in protest of Wipper's termination.

Proctor in an email to staff at the time said Newsom's office attempted to interfere in the agency's high-profile sex discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard Inc and Wipper was fired for pushing back.

Newsom's office has denied interfering in the Activision case.

Kevin Kish, the agency's director, in a statement said Crook's appointment was welcome.

"She has deep experience in litigating systemic civil rights cases in the public interest and I am inspired by her vision for making civil rights protections a reality for more Californians through our enforcement authority and impact litigation," he said.

Along with the Activision lawsuit, Crook will take over a pending case alleging rampant race discrimination at a Tesla Inc assembly plant in Fremont, California. Tesla has denied the claims and says the agency flouted various obligations it must meet under state law before suing an employer.

Before joining the agency, Crook was the director of litigation at a refugee studies center at the University of California Hastings College of the Law. She was a staff attorney for the ACLU from 2018 to 2020 and had previously worked at the nonprofit Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and law firms Relman Colfax and Altshuler Berzon.

The agency until last month had been called the Department of Fair Employment and Housing after the Fair Employment and Housing Act, the chief state law the agency enforces.

Read more:

Activision sex bias settlement would derail state's lawsuit, says Calif. agency

Tesla attacks California agency for filing race bias lawsuit

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.