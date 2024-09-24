California Goes for Jugular and Sues ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Over Plastic

California isn’t pulling any punches with its latest lawsuit against ExxonMobil (XOM), alleging that the oil giant has been spinning a web of deception for decades. According to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Exxon misled the public into believing that plastic recycling was a viable solution to the pollution crisis. “For decades, ExxonMobil has been deceiving the public to convince us that plastic recycling could solve the plastic waste and pollution crisis when they clearly knew this wasn’t possible,” he stated during an event at Climate Week in New York City.

ExxonMobil Faces Serious Allegations

The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco, claims Exxon engaged in a “decades-long campaign” to downplay the limitations of recycling, which contributed to the global plastic waste crisis. According to Reuters, California’s investigation revealed that only about 5% of U.S. plastic waste is actually recycled, despite Exxon’s assertions to the contrary. California Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized the importance of accountability, stating that this lawsuit aims to present the “fullest picture” of ExxonMobil’s alleged deception.

Exxon argues that its “advanced recycling” technology, which has processed over 60 million pounds of plastic waste, is a step toward solving the plastic crisis. “Instead of suing us, they could have worked with us to fix the problem,” said Exxon spokesperson Lauren Kight. While this may sound like a strong rebuttal, the question remains: will these efforts be enough to quell investor concerns about potential liabilities and regulatory crackdowns?

Furthermore, with California taking a hard stance, the lawsuit could open the floodgates for similar claims against Exxon and other petrochemical giants.

Environmental Groups Rally Behind California

As California’s lawsuit gains traction, environmental groups are jumping in to support the state’s claims. The Sierra Club and Oceana argue that Exxon’s misleading recycling narrative has impeded real solutions to the plastic crisis. Christy Leavitt from Oceana noted, “California’s lawsuit will hold industry accountable and debunk the plastics recycling narrative that holds us back from real solutions.” If the lawsuit leads to significant penalties for Exxon, it could have a direct impact on XOM stock, creating volatility as investors digest the potential financial fallout.

As negotiations for a global plastic treaty loom, the stakes are high. The U.S. government has recently expressed support for a treaty aimed at reducing plastic production, putting further pressure on companies like Exxon.

Legal Hurdles Await California

However, the lawsuit isn’t a straight slam dunk for California either. Legal experts suggest California may face challenges due to the lawsuit’s reliance on public nuisance claims, which could complicate the case. Notre Dame Law Professor Bruce Huber explained that it might be difficult for a court to grant California relief without opening the door to similar claims against other companies. Such uncertainties could lead to a dip in XOM stock if investors fear a prolonged legal battle or hefty fines.

Is Exxon a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about XOM stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and five Holds. XOM stock has increased by 4% over the past year, and the average XOM price target of $137.13 implies an upside potential of 16.9% at current levels.

