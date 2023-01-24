Markets

California floods underscore rising climate costs: podcast

January 24, 2023 — 06:46 am EST

Written by Ben Winck for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Catastrophic storms have devastated the Golden State’s economy and left more than $1 bln in damages. In this Exchange podcast, climatologist Adam Smith explains how global warming has made weather events more expensive, and what governments can do to protect against them.

