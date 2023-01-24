California floods underscore rising climate costs: podcast

Reuters Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Catastrophic storms have devastated the Golden State’s economy and left more than $1 bln in damages. In this Exchange podcast, climatologist Adam Smith explains how global warming has made weather events more expensive, and what governments can do to protect against them.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @BenWinck on Twitter

(Editing by Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.