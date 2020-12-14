US Markets
UBER

California fines Uber over assault probe - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Ride hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc was fined $59 million for failing to provide the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) with information on sexual assault and harassment claims, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ride hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc UBER.O was fined $59 million for failing to provide the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) with information on sexual assault and harassment claims, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The company's permit could be suspended if it fails to pay the penalty within 30 days and comply with an administrative law judge's ruling last December and January, the report said, citing the presiding officer of CPUC. (https://bit.ly/2KqHyBo)

Uber was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular