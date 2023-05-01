California Financial Regulator takes possession of First Republic Bank

May 1 (Reuters) - The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI)said on Monday that regulators had seized First Republic Bank FRC.N, in what is the third major U.S. bank to fail in two months.

DFPI appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver of First Republic and said it accepted a bid from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, Ohio, to assume all deposits.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Nupur Anand and Tatiana Bautzer in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kirsten Donovan)

((megan.davies@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6190;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.