California Families To Receive Stimulus Checks Up To $1,050

As California gas prices hover above $6 per gallon—the highest in the nation—financial relief may be in the cards for some state residents.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders announced they agreed to a budget framework for 2022-2023, including direct payments of $350 to $1,050 for 23 million Californians—more than half of the state’s residents.

“California’s budget addresses the state’s most pressing needs, and prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation and rising prices of everything from gas to groceries,” said the joint statement from the governor and state assembly leaders.

The stimulus announcement marks a shift from Newsom’s previous proposal for a California gas rebate, which entailed issuing $400 debit cards to each registered vehicle owner.

When and How Will Payments Be Issued?

If passed, stimulus payments are expected to be issued by California’s Franchise Tax Board via direct deposits and debit cards. Payments will likely be issued beginning in October, through early 2023.

What’s in the Inflation Relief Package?

The $17 billion package is set to include several measures for inflation relief, including stimulus payments, a temporary suspension of state diesel taxes and help with rent and utility costs.

Direct Payments

Twenty-three million residents are expected to qualify for the coming round of California stimulus checks.

The payments will be offered on a sliding scale, based on income and tax-filing status. Low-income tax filers with at least one dependent stand to receive the highest payouts.

Like the two previous Golden State Stimulus payments, individuals who earn more than $75,000 will not receive the full benefit, but other details have changed.

Here’s a breakdown of eligibility for the maximum payout:

$350: Individuals who earn less than $75,000 per year

$700: Couples who file jointly and earn less than $150,000 per year

$350: Additional payout for the above families who have at least one dependent

Income limits to qualify for the minimum payout:

$200: Individuals who earn up to $250,000 per year

$400: Couples who file jointly and earn less than $500,000 per year

$200: Additional payout for the above families who have at least one dependent

Further qualification and requirements are yet to be disclosed. The budget deal, including the stimulus, still has to be passed by the state legislature, but key leaders confirm that they’ve signed on to the deal.

Diesel Tax Holiday

Several upcoming legislative measures may temporarily shift the price of gas before the end of the year, including a proposed federal gas tax holiday.

California’s budget package isn’t set to include a suspension of the state’s gas tax, which is the highest in the U.S. at 68 cents per gallon. The budget will, however, include a suspension of the state sales tax on diesel fuel for 12 months, starting on Oct. 1.

Other Benefits for California Residents

The most recent statement from the governor referenced a handful of additional measures that will be included in the budget to try to relieve inflation’s impact on residents. Not much detail was offered, but prior budget announcements have included the following mentions of state-wide aid amounts:

$2.7 billion for emergency rental assistance for qualified low-income tenants who requested assistance before March 31

$1.4 billion in funds to help residents cover past-due utility bills

$750 million for three months of free public transit throughout the state

The new announcement also referenced a $47 billion, multi-year infrastructure and transportation package, as well as more than $200 million in additional funding that will go toward reproductive health care services.

The announcement also states that “California will become the first state to achieve universal access to health care coverage,” although no specific measures are referenced.

