California doused by atmospheric river but spared major damage

By Daniel Trotta

Feb 19 (Reuters) - An atmospheric river pounded California with thunderstorms and hail on Monday but spared the state major damage as there were no tornadoes which had been forecast as a possibility.

Even so, the effects appeared to be far less significant than that from another atmospheric river two weeks ago that dumped up to a year's worth of precipitation in some areas, knocked out power to nearly 1 million customers and killed nine people.

After historic precipitation a year ago effectively ended the state's severe drought, California is again experiencing a wet year.

