News & Insights

US Markets

California doused by atmospheric river but spared major damage

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

February 19, 2024 — 09:33 pm EST

Written by Daniel Trotta for Reuters ->

By Daniel Trotta

Feb 19 (Reuters) - An atmospheric river pounded California with thunderstorms and hail on Monday but spared the state major damage as there were no tornadoes which had been forecast as a possibility.

Even so, the effects appeared to be far less significant than that from another atmospheric river two weeks ago that dumped up to a year's worth of precipitation in some areas, knocked out power to nearly 1 million customers and killed nine people.

After historic precipitation a year ago effectively ended the state's severe drought, California is again experiencing a wet year.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, California; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Sonali Paul)

((daniel.trotta@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.