California diesel, jet prices rise on Chevron hydrotreater outage -trade

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

HOUSTON, March 25 (Reuters) - California diesel prices climbed 52.5 cents a gallon this week in the San Francisco Bay market because of a hydrotreater outage at Chevron Corp’s CVX.N Richmond, California, refinery, said West Coast market traders.

Jet prices in the San Francisco and Los Angeles wholesale markets have climbed 45 cents since Wednesday because of the jet fuel hydrotreater shutdown at the 245,271 barrel-per-day (bpd) Richmond refinery, the traders said.

