California death toll reaches 20 as atmospheric rivers finally fade

By Daniel Trotta and Rich McKay

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The parade of atmospheric rivers that have doused California for three weeks finally faded on Monday, enabling some evacuees to return home and the state to concentrate on repairing the damage to washed out roads, breached levees and downed power lines.

"The last of the heavier rain in California is slowly fading. After midnight it shouldn't be heavy anymore," said meteorologist David Roth of the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

Moreover, the atmospheric rivers largely failed to reach the Colorado River basin, a critical source of southern California's water.

Even so, forecasters warned mud and rockslides are possible in canyons and steep hills as the ground is saturated after three weeks of rain and snow. Some rivers had yet to crest, posing flood threats. Local and state emergency declarations remained in effect many counties.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, Calif., and Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Scott Malone, Josie Kao and Grant McCool)

((daniel.trotta@reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.