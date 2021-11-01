California Court Rules In Favor Of Teva In Opioid Lawsuit - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Orange County, California, Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson ruled that Teva did not make any false or misleading statements in connection with marketing prescription opioids in California. The court also ruled that the company did not cause a public nuisance in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Santa Clara County and the City of Oakland, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"While we are pleased that the Court in California made this determination, a clear win for the many patients in the US who suffer from opioid addiction will only come when comprehensive settlements are finalized and resources are made available to all who need them," Teva said.

Teva noted that it continues to pursue a national settlement framework as well as to support the business of the company, which remains dedicated to providing uninterrupted access to affordable medicines throughout the world.

The opioid crisis is said to be the reason behind many deaths in the U.S due to overdose since the year 1999. Major drug distributors have been blamed for lax controls, which allowed the flow of large amounts of addictive painkillers to reach illegal channels thus leading to many deaths by drug overdose.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.