California court rules drivers can be contractors in win for Uber, Lyft- WSJ

March 13 (Reuters) - A California court ruled on Monday that companies such as Uber UBER.N and Lyft LYFT.O could keep their independent-contractor model for drivers in a boost for the ride-hailing services, the Wall Street Journal reported.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Costas Pitas in Los Angeles)

