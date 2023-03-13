US Markets
California court rules drivers can be contractors in win for Uber, Lyft- WSJ

March 13, 2023 — 07:29 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh and Costas Pitas for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - A California court ruled on Monday that companies such as Uber UBER.N and Lyft LYFT.O could keep their independent-contractor model for drivers in a boost for the ride-hailing services, the Wall Street Journal reported.

