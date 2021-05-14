California BanCorp's (NASDAQ:CALB) CEO Might Not Expect Shareholders To Be So Generous This Year

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) recently. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 20 May 2021. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

Comparing California BanCorp's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, California BanCorp has a market capitalization of US$145m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$735k over the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 33% compared to last year. We note that the salary of US$400.0k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$572k. This suggests that California BanCorp remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Steve Shelton directly owns US$717k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$400k US$386k 54% Other US$335k US$707k 46% Total Compensation US$735k US$1.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 42% of total compensation represents salary and 58% is other remuneration. According to our research, California BanCorp has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at California BanCorp's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:CALB CEO Compensation May 14th 2021

Over the last three years, California BanCorp has shrunk its earnings per share by 4.1% per year. Its revenue is up 7.1% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has California BanCorp Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 20% for the shareholders, California BanCorp would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

Shareholders may want to check for free if California BanCorp insiders are buying or selling shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.