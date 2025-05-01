California Bancorp Increases Share Repurchase Program to 1.6 Million Shares

California Bancorp increases its share repurchase program to 1.6 million shares, reaffirming its commitment to shareholder value.

California Bancorp has announced an increase in its share repurchase program from 550,000 to 1.6 million shares, representing approximately 4.9% of its outstanding common stock. The Board of Directors supports this move as part of its commitment to long-term shareholder value and strategic banking. No shares have been repurchased yet, and purchases will be made with available working capital in varying market conditions. Additionally, the Company plans to redeem $18 million of its Fixed-to-Floating Subordinated Notes due 2030. California Bancorp operates California Bank of Commerce, which provides financial services across California.

Authorization to increase the share repurchase program from 550,000 to 1.6 million shares, demonstrating the Board's confidence in the company's value and commitment to shareholder returns.

The share repurchase program allows for the buyback of approximately 4.9% of the company's outstanding shares, potentially enhancing earnings per share and overall shareholder value.

Planned redemption of $18 million of subordinated debt, which may improve the company’s financial flexibility and reduce interest expenses.

The press release highlights that no shares have yet been repurchased under the original or increased share repurchase program, which may signal a lack of execution in returning capital to shareholders despite the authorization.

The company's decision to redeem $18 million of subordinated notes may indicate cash flow concerns or a need to manage debt rather than a clear expansion or growth strategy.

The extensive cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements reflects significant uncertainties surrounding the company's future performance, which could undermine investor confidence.

What is the updated share repurchase program for California Bancorp?

California Bancorp has increased its share repurchase program to 1.6 million shares from the original 550,000 shares.

When was the share repurchase program initially announced?

The share repurchase program was first announced on June 15, 2023.

What is the purpose of the share repurchase program?

The program aims to build long-term shareholder value and reflects the Board's confidence in the company's strategy.

How does California Bancorp plan to fund the share repurchases?

Repurchases will be funded using available working capital and cash from operating activities.

What are the potential risks associated with forward-looking statements?

Risks include economic fluctuations, changes in real estate markets, competitive pressures, and other factors affecting financial performance.

$BCAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $BCAL stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

San Diego, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BCAL), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, N.A. (the “Bank”), announces that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase in the number of shares of the Company’s common stock that may be repurchased pursuant to its share repurchase program to 1.6 million shares, up from 550,000 shares when the program was first announced on June 15, 2023. The increase allows for the repurchase of approximately 4.9% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. No stock has yet been repurchased through the original or increased repurchase program.





“The increase in our share repurchase program demonstrates the conviction of our Board of Directors and management team to our relationship-based banking strategy, and our commitment to building long-term shareholder value,” said David Rainer, Executive Chairman of the Company and the Bank. “Our strong balance sheet and capital levels will allow us to be flexible in the opportunistic deployment of capital for share repurchases, as well as the repayment of outstanding callable subordinated debt.”





Repurchases under the program may occur from time to time in open market transactions, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws and other restrictions. The Company intends to fund its repurchases from available working capital and cash provided by operating activities. The timing of repurchases, as well as the number of shares repurchased, will depend on a variety of factors, including price; trading volume; business, economic and general market conditions; and the terms of any Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted by the Company. The repurchase program has no expiration date and may be suspended, modified, or terminated at any time without prior notice.





The Company also announces today that it has elected to, and expects to, redeem the $18 million of 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Subordinated Notes due 2030, that it issued on May 28, 2020.







ABOUT CALIFORNIA BANCORP







California BanCorp (NASDAQ: BCAL) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. California Bank of Commerce, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States (the “Bank”) and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of California BanCorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the Bank offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses through its 14 branch offices and four loan production offices serving California. The Bank’s solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at



www.bankcbc.com



.







CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







In addition to historical information, this release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include expectations regarding opportunities to deploy capital for share repurchases, enhance shareholder value through share repurchases, and redeem our outstanding subordinated debt. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current view about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statement or historical results. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include the words or phrases such as “aim,” “can,” “may,” “could,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “will likely result,” “continue,” “seek,” “shall,” “possible,” “projection,” “optimistic,” and “outlook,” and variations of these words and similar expressions.





Factors that could cause or contribute to results differing from those in or implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to risks related to our recently completed merger with the predecessor California BanCorp, including the risks that cost savings may be less than anticipate and difficulties in retaining senior management, employees or customers, the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks, changes in real estate markets and valuations; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations and general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which the Company conducts business; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; general credit risks related to lending, including changes in the value of real estate or other collateral, the financial condition of borrowers, the effectiveness of our underwriting practices and the risk of fraud; higher than anticipated defaults in the Company’s loan portfolio; changes in management’s estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses or the factors the Company uses to determine the allowance for credit losses; changes in demand for loans and other products and services offered by the Company; the costs and outcomes of litigation; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and other risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents the Company may file with the SEC from time to time. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time.





Any forward-looking statement made in this release is based only on information currently available to management and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to conform such forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its opinions or expectations, except as required by law.







