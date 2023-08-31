California Bancorp (FRA:3SB) Price Target Increased by 8.23% to 22.41

The average one-year price target for California Bancorp (FRA:3SB) has been revised to 22.41 / share. This is an increase of 8.23% from the prior estimate of 20.71 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.49 to a high of 24.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.55% from the latest reported closing price of 17.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3SB is 0.16%, a decrease of 24.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 4,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 813K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing an increase of 12.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3SB by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 808K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 610K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3SB by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 486K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3SB by 24.24% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 278K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3SB by 29.00% over the last quarter.

