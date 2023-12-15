California Bancorp (CALB) Price Target Increased by 6.76% to 26.86

The average one-year price target for California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) has been revised to 26.86 / share. This is an increase of 6.76% from the prior estimate of 25.16 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.57% from the latest reported closing price of 24.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALB is 0.22%, an increase of 38.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 5,121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 818K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 808K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 610K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 467K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 34.22% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 308K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing an increase of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 54.95% over the last quarter.

California Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California.

