California BanCorp. (BCAL) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for California BanCorp. (NasdaqCM:BCAL) has been revised to $21.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $19.38 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.50% from the latest reported closing price of $19.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in California BanCorp.. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 8.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCAL is 0.42%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 23,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,451K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,472K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Castle Creek Capital Partners VI holds 2,341K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 2,262K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,408K shares , representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,080K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares , representing an increase of 66.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 56.75% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 1,301K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares , representing a decrease of 68.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 42.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.