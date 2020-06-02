California attorney general submits regulations for approval under privacy law

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - California's attorney general on Tuesday submitted proposed regulations for approval under the state's new digital privacy law, which gives Americans the right to request that their data be deleted from e-commerce websites and social media.

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), effective since the start of 2020, is a key piece of regulation overseeing the data collection practices of U.S. companies. It allows state residents to opt out of having data sold to third parties.

The law affects a broad swath of companies, from Facebook Inc FB.O and Alphabet Inc’s Google GOOGL.O to retailers like Walmart WMT.N and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

The regulations have been submitted to the California Office of Administrative Law and upon approval will be filed with the Secretary of State and become enforceable, Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office said in a statement.

The move will help businesses with compliance and allow consumers to exercise new rights over their personal information.

The privacy bill was passed in June 2018 with a compliance deadline of Jan. 1, 2020. The state proposed draft regulations around CCPA in October 2019 and opened them to public comment.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Tom Brown)

(( nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +12023545868; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.