US Markets

California attorney general says will end fight against Sprint, T-Mobile merger

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office will not appeal a court's decision that a merger of wireless carriers Sprint and T-Mobile can go forward, his office said on Monday.

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office will not appeal a court's decision that a merger of wireless carriers Sprint S.N and T-Mobile TMUS.O can go forward, his office said on Monday.

The notice said that the state reached a settlement with the companies but did not detail it.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: DailyNDX (Feb 26) Volatile Session for Nasdaq-100 as Investors Weigh Coronavirus Impact

February 26, 2020 NDX review with Jill Malandrino.

Feb 27, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular