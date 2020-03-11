California attorney general says will end fight against Sprint, T-Mobile merger

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office will not appeal a court's decision that a merger of wireless carriers Sprint S.N and T-Mobile TMUS.O can go forward, his office said on Monday.

The notice said that the state reached a settlement with the companies but did not detail it.

