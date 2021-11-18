US Markets
VZ

California approves Verizon deal to acquire TracFone Wireless

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

The California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday it has approved Verizon Communications' more than $6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless after the companies agreed to some additional consumer protection conditions.

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday it has approved Verizon Communications' VZ.N more than $6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless after the companies agreed to some additional consumer protection conditions.

Under the agreement with the California regulator, TracFone or Verizon must participate in a U.S. program providing subsidized wireless service for low-income consumers for 20 years.

Verizon said in September 2020 it would buy TracFone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil AMXL.MX, in a cash and stock deal.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular