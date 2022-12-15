California approves reduction in rooftop solar incentive it says favored the rich

By Nichola Groom

Dec 15 (Reuters) - California utility regulators on Thursday voted to reduce the rate at which households with solar panels are credited for exporting surplus power to the grid, saying the move would be fairer to low-income ratepayers and would still maintain a healthy solar industry in the state.

The unanimous vote by the five-member Public Utilities Commission is a blow to the state's solar companies, who have said the new policy would slow installations and hamper California's clean energy goals.

For decades, Californians with rooftop panels have been credited for excess power at or near the full retail electricity rate. Supporters say this incentive has been crucial to the state's efforts to fight climate change, but critics contend it has unfairly favored only those wealthy enough to afford solar.

"This decision is significantly more equitable than the status quo," CPUC President Alice Reynolds said ahead of the vote, which took place during a virtual meeting.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by David Gregorio and Josie Kao)

((nichola.groom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.