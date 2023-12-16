News & Insights

California American Water To Challenge Peninsula District's Authority For Water System Seizure

December 16, 2023 — 01:44 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - California American Water announced that it will vigorously defend its right to continue to serve the customers and the communities in its Monterey Peninsula Water System in response to the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District's filing of an eminent domain action.

"California American Water has proudly and reliably served the customers on the Monterey Peninsula for more than 60 years, and we will continue to do so. Our system is not for sale," said Evan Jacobs, Director of External Affairs for California American Water.

The company noted that it will continue to contest the District's legal authority to seize the water system, citing its lack of legal authority to become the water service provider for the Monterey Peninsula.

The company believes the District does not have the legal authority nor the expertise to reliably run such a complex water system, and this effort will cost residents millions of dollars.

