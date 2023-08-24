News & Insights

Markets
AWK

California American Water Issues 'Boil Water Notice' For San Diego Customers Due To E. Coli Concerns

August 24, 2023 — 09:58 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - California American Water issued an "Advisory to Boil Water" for customers that reside in the city of Imperil Beach and Coronado customers (south of Fiddlers Cove) due to positive E. Coli results found in the drinking water.

The company is advising the customers to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. Alternatively, the customers may add eight drops of unscented, household bleach to one gallon of water and let sit for 30 minutes.

The customers are also asked to immediately discontinue any non-essential water usage. This includes all outdoor irrigation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AWK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.