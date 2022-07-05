Markets
AWK

California American Water Files Rate Petition

(RTTNews) - California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK), has filed an application to set new rates in each of its service areas for 2024 through 2026. The new rates would take effect January 1, 2024, pending approval. The company said the average impact to customer bills on January 1, 2024 will be between approximately $2.45 and $7.87 per month.

The application seeks $462 million for infrastructure improvements and investment between 2023-25. The application is also seeking to raise revenue by approximately $95 million over three years.

