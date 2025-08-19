Markets
California American Water Completes Acquisition Of Bass Lake Water System

August 19, 2025 — 11:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - California American Water - a subsidiary of American Water Works Company, Inc.(AWK) Tuesday announced it has finalized its acquisition of the Bass Lake Water Company system, which serves about 1,000 customers.

The deal, previously approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, reflects the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen water infrastructure and improve service across California.

Company leadership said the transition will deliver reliable water service, enhanced customer programs, and operational expertise. Bass Lake Water Company noted the sale ensures professional management of its new treatment plant and necessary infrastructure upgrades that will benefit residents long term.

California American Water will begin serving Bass Lake customers on August 19, 2025. Residents will receive transition details by mail and gain access to benefits such as the MyWater online account portal.

This marks the utility's eighth acquisition in five years, adding more than 13,000 new water and wastewater customers since 2020.

Tuesday, AWK closed at $145.21, up 1.79%, and rose further after hours to $146.32, a gain of 0.76% on the NYSE.

