News & Insights

US Markets
KR

California AG says he may sue to stop Kroger from buying Albertsons

Credit: REUTERS/AUDE GUERRUCCI

October 12, 2023 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

Adds deal price, background on transaction, California probe

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Thursday that his office was concerned about Kroger's KR.N proposed deal to buy rival Albertsons ACI.N for $24.5 billion, and may sue to stop it.

Bonta said the decision has not been made, but added: "Right now there's not a lot of reason not to sue."

The deal, announced in October 2022, would create a grocery chain with nearly 5,000 stores, although up to 650 may be sold to win approval for the transaction.

Walmart WMT.N is the biggest U.S. grocer with 34.8% of the market, while a combined Kroger/Albertsons would be No. 2 at 22%, according to Food and Water Watch.

Bonta's office had also been looking into whether the deal would make it harder for people in poorer parts of cities or rural areas to buy medicines because it would create "pharmacy deserts."

Research from the University of Southern California in 2021 found one in three neighborhoods in 30 populous U.S. cities had inadequate access to needed pharmacy services.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill Berkrot)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KR
ACI
WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.