California AG says he may sue to stop Kroger deal to buy Albertsons

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Thursday that his office was concerned about Kroger's KR.N proposed deal to buy rival Albertsons ACI.N and may sue to stop it.

Bonta said the decision has not been made, but added: "Right now there's not a lot of reason not to sue."

