California AG, other states seek recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to theft

April 20 (Reuters) - California's attorney general on Thursday, along with other states, called for a federal recall of Hyundai 005380.KS and Kia 000270.KS vehicles, saying they are more vulnerable to theft because of a lack of safety features that are standard in other cars.

Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp vehicles represent a large share of stolen cars in multiple U.S. cities, according to data from police and state officials. While most cars in recent years have been installed with anti-theft immobilizers, the Korean automakers have no electronic immobilizers.

"The bottom line is, Kia’s and Hyundai’s failure to install standard safety features on many of their vehicles have put vehicle owners and the public at risk,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in a statement.

