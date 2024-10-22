California AG announces $7.5M settlement with Walmart

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a settlement with Walmart (WMT), resolving allegations that the retail corporation unlawfully disposed hazardous waste and medical waste from their facilities statewide to municipal landfills. As part of the settlement, Walmart will be required to pay $7.5M in penalties and costs and comply with injunctive terms. Attorney General Bonta is joined by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the district attorneys of Alameda, Fresno, Monterey, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, Solano, Tulare, and Yolo Counties, the AG stated.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.