Calif agency challenges FCC decision to maintain 2017 net neutrality repeal

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission challenged the outgoing Republican-led Federal Communications Commission (FCC) decision to maintain its 2017 repeal of Obama-era net neutrality rules, court documents show.

The California agency asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to throw out the FCC's order approved in October as "arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion."

The appeals court in October 2019 largely upheld the FCC’s repeal, but ordered the agency to reconsider the repeal's impact on public safety and other issues.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

