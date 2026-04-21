Calidi Releases New Data On RedTail Mechanism For Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (CLDI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, released on Monday new data on the approach of simultaneous T-cell activation and expression of T-cell engagers in the tumor microenvironment at the 2026 annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).

Calidi has been developing the RedTail virotherapy platform, consisting of viruses that target tumors while modifying the tumor microenvironment (TME), enabling a high-level expression of therapeutic genetic payloads directly at the tumor sites.

Data released by the company indicates that RedTail viruses express T-cell engagers and target solid tumor cells by T-cell activation. Historically, while T-cell engagers showed efficacy in haemotological malignancies, they were not effective against solid tumors as the TME inhibited immune cell infiltration. With the approach of remodelling the TME and simultaneously driving T-cell activation alongside expression of a T-cell engager, RedTail can overcome these limitations.

CLD-401 is the company's lead drug from the RedTail platform and expresses high levels of interleukin 15 superagonist (IL-15 SA) in the TME. An investigational new drug (IND) application is expected to be filed by the end of this year.

CLDI closed Monday at $0.25, down 9.02%.

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