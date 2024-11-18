Calidi presents data on RTNova systemic technology in metastatic lung cancer

Calidi (CLDI) Biotherapeutics presented data at the International Oncolytic Virotherapy Conference and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting to support the targeted capabilities of its proprietary RTNova systemic enveloped virotherapy technology. This data supports the potential use of RTNova to target every metastatic site in multiple oncology indications including metastatic lung cancer. RTNova is uniquely designed to overcome key challenges in systemic virotherapy, including rapid immune clearance and limited therapeutic targeting. By incorporating enveloped technology into its tumor-selective vaccinia virus platform, RTNova now has the potential to target multiple metastatic tumor sites, killing and transforming, not one, but potentially all tumor microenvironments in the body. Calidi’s enveloped virotherapies demonstrated robust therapeutic potential as a monotherapy and as a viral vector, allowing future expansion of functionality to support delivery of therapeutic gene or medicine payloads into all tumor sites. RTNova utilizes a novel, tumor-selective strain of vaccinia virus engineered to produce high levels of extracellular enveloped viruses. These EEVs are designed to integrate human cell-derived proteins enabling the targeting of tumor sites while avoiding rapid clearance by the host immune system. This latest enhancement extends RTNova’s utility, making it a versatile platform as a direct antitumor modality, and as a viral vector for customized delivery of cancer treatments. This data will also support the advancement of potential collaborative relationships with pharma partners. Calidi Biotherapeutics continues to advance its clinical-stage, off-the-shelf, virotherapies. With RTNova, the company is planning multi-modal systemic antitumor virotherapies that can disrupt tumor growth, reprogram the tumor immune microenvironment, and achieve durable therapeutic outcomes for a larger patient population.

