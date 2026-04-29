Calidi Partners With TransferAI To Streamline IND Submission For Tumor Virotherapy CLD-401

(RTTNews) - Calidi Biotherapeutics (CLDI), a biotechnology company, announced on Wednesday a partnership with TransferAI to drive efficiencies in the investigational new drug submission process for CLD-401, a tumour-targeting virotherapy.

Calidi created the RedTail platform, consisting of enveloped oncolytic viruses that could improve delivery to targeted tumors and modify the tumor microenvironment. The IL-5 superagonist CLD-401 is the lead candidate of the RedTail program, developed to target non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck cancers, and other tumor types.

The company intends to partner with TransferAI in regulating the workflow required to support and streamline regulatory efforts. Additionally, the use of TransferAI's proprietary platform Sofie for agentic AI orchestration will facilitate the coordination of research, cross-referencing, drafting, and review activities.

Through the partnership, Calidi plans to rapidly demonstrate the impact of systemic virotherapies in Phase 1 studies, advance development of CLD-401 and CLD-501 and broaden applications for the RedTail platform.

CLDI is currently trading at $0.20, down 10.04%.

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