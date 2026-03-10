Calidi Closes $6 Million Offering To Advance Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (CLDI) announced the closing of a $6.0 million underwritten public offering, including the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option.

The company mentioned that the financing will support ongoing development of its pipeline programs and extended its cash runway as it advances toward key milestones in 2026.

Caldi's pipeline is built around two platforms:

RedTail, which delivers genetic medicines systemically, and stem-cell delivered oncolytic viruses (NeuroNova and SuperNova).

CLD-401, an IL-15 superagonist, is in IND enabling studies for multiple solid tumors. Caldi expects to submit an IND and initiate a Phase 1 trial in 2026. Other RedTail programs, including CLD-501 is being developed for myeloma and autoimmune disorders, while CLD-601 is an oncology program, remain in discovery with preclinical updates anticipated later this year.

On the virotherapy side, NeuroNova is in a Phase 2 trial for relapsed or refractory glioblastoma, with continued enrolment and interim updates expected in 2026. SuperNova, in Phase 1 for triple-negative breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and sarcoma, is progressing through dose-escalation with expansion cohorts planned. Together, these programs highlight Calidi's strategy of using stem-cell delivery to enhance potency and immune evasion in cancer treatment.

The company noted that the offering strengthens its ability to deliver on key value drivers in 2026, including advancing CLD-401 into the clinic, progressing NeuroNova's glioblastoma study, and expanding SuperNova's early-stage program.

Calidi effected a 1-for-12 reverse stock split, which became effective on August 5, 2025.

CLDI closed Monday's trading at $0.36, up 1.33%. In overnight trading, the stock fell 5% to $0.34.

