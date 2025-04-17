Calidi Biotherapeutics Receives FDA IND Clearance For CLD-201 In Solid Tumor Treatment

(RTTNews) - Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (CLDI), Thursday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its Investigational New Drug or IND application for CLD-201, an allogeneic stem cell-based immunotherapy being developed for the treatment of solid tumors, including breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma.

The FDA clearance allows Calidi to initiate first-in-human clinical trials of CLD-201, which is based on a novel combination of adipose-derived stem cells and an oncolytic vaccinia virus.

Preclinical data submitted with the IND demonstrated CLD-201's ability to evade immune system inactivation, target cancer cells, and deliver anti-tumor effects.

"This FDA-cleared IND is a monumental milestone for Calidi Biotherapeutics and for patients worldwide," said Allan Camaisa, CEO and Chairman of Calidi. "CLD-201 is a one-of-a-kind product that has never been manufactured before."

The upcoming clinical trial will assess safety, tolerability, and early signs of efficacy in adults with difficult-to-treat solid tumors, representing a major step forward in addressing unmet needs in oncology.

"This milestone is a testament to the innovative science and dedication of our team," added Dr. Boris Minev, President of Medical and Scientific Affairs at Calidi. "We're excited about CLD-201's potential to revolutionize solid tumor treatment."

Calidi's broader pipeline includes both clinical and preclinical virotherapy platforms, leveraging stem cell carriers to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses for enhanced cancer targeting.

The company is developing off-the-shelf immunotherapies for high-grade gliomas, metastatic disease, and more.

