Calidi Biotherapeutics Presents Promising Data On RTNova Technology For Metastatic Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (CLDI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted antitumor virotherapies, on Wednesday presented data at the International Oncolytic Virotherapy Conference (IOVC) and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

The company highlighted its proprietary RTNova systemic enveloped virotherapy technology, which showed promising results in targeting metastatic lung cancer and other oncology indications.

RTNova is a systemic treatment designed for reduced elimination by the humoral immune system.

RTNova utilizes an engineered vaccinia virus designed to produce high levels of extracellular enveloped viruses (EEVs), which help overcome challenges like immune clearance and limited therapeutic targeting.

Dr. Santidrian, Chief Scientific Officer at Calidi, highlighted that the technology's ability to kill and transform tumor microenvironments, potentially addressing previously untreatable metastatic diseases.

The data presented also suggests that RTNova can deliver therapeutic gene or medicine payloads to tumor sites, expanding its therapeutic potential.

Calidi continues to advance its clinical-stage, off-the-shelf virotherapies, with plans to develop multi-modal systemic treatments for disrupting tumor growth and enhancing patient outcomes across a range of cancers.

CLDI closed Tuesday's trading at $1.93, down 4.46%. In premarket trading today, the stock is up by 10.36% at $2.13.

