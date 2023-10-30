Calidi Biotherapeutics Names Andrew Jackson CFO

(RTTNews) - Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (CLDI) announced on Monday that it has appointed Andrew Jackson as its chief financial officer.

Jackson replaces Tony Kalajian who resigned from all his roles in the company, including the interim finance chief role last week.

Andrew Jackson has over 25 years of corporate financial experience and worked in senior leadership roles in companies like Eterna Therapeutics, Ra Medical Systems, AltheaDx, Inc., and many more.

On Friday, Calidi shares closed at $2.35, down 6% on the New York Stock Exchange.

