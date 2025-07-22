Calidi Biotherapeutics Invites Investors to Webinar on Precision Genetic Medicine Advances

Calidi Biotherapeutics invites investors to a webinar discussing its targeted therapies and proprietary RedTail™ platform on July 24, 2025.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. has announced an upcoming webinar for investors scheduled for July 24, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET, hosted by RedChip Companies and featuring CEO Eric Poma, Ph.D. The session will provide insights into Calidi's innovative approach to precision genetic medicine using its proprietary RedTail™ platform, which employs engineered viral therapies to effectively target hard-to-treat tumors while evading immune detection. Preclinical data has shown promising results for Calidi's lead candidate, CLD-401, in eliminating metastatic tumors and fostering immune memory to potentially prevent cancer recurrence. The company aims to file for IND approval soon and is exploring strategic partnerships for global commercialization, with a focus on addressing significant oncology needs in a market expected to exceed $560 billion by 2033. The webinar will include a live Q&A session, with registration available online.

Full Release

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Calidi” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CLDI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on July 24, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.





The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Calidi’s CEO, Eric Poma, Ph.D. Attendees will gain insights into Calidi’s pioneering approach to precision genetic medicine, enabled by its proprietary RedTail™ platform—an engineered, systemically delivered viral therapy designed to reach metastatic and difficult-to-treat tumors. The platform cloaks potent genetic payloads, such as IL-15 superagonist, within a human-derived envelope, allowing the virus to evade immune detection and circulate throughout the body. Preclinical data showcased at AACR and ASCO demonstrated that a single dose of Calidi’s lead candidate, CLD-401, not only eliminated metastatic tumors but also primed immune memory, offering the potential to prevent recurrence. With its scalable, non-integrating viral backbone and ability to deliver multiple genetic payloads, RedTail positions Calidi to address a vast oncology market projected to exceed $560 billion by 2033. The company is advancing toward IND filing, while exploring strategic pharma partnerships to support global commercialization. Calidi’s capital-efficient business model, strengthened balance sheet, and next-generation pipeline targeting both cancer and autoimmune diseases highlight its strong potential to deliver value to shareholders.





A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.







To register for the free webinar, please visit:





https://www.redchip.com/webinar/CLDI/83183638975







Questions can be pre-submitted to



CLDI@redchip.com



or online during the live event.







About Calidi Biotherapeutics







Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies that can deliver genetic medicines to sites of disease. The company's proprietary Redtail platform represents a decade of development and expertise in designing viral vectors that can evade immune detection allowing for systemic delivery and distal sites of disease in oncology and, potentially, other indications. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent gene therapies to metastatic locations.





The lead candidate from the Redtail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need. Additionally, Calidi is developing protected virotherapies, in clinical-stage, for intratumoral and localized administration, focusing on a subset of injectable cancer indications.





Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit





www.calidibio.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “project,” “should,” “towards,” “would” as well as similar terms, are forward-looking in nature, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning use of proceeds from the offering, that the closing of offering will occur or will occur on the anticipated closing date, upcoming key milestones, planned clinical trials, and statements relating to the safety and efficacy of Calidi’s therapeutic candidates in development. Any forward-looking statements contained in this discussion are based on Calidi’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects and are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Calidi is not able to raise sufficient capital to support its current and anticipated clinical trials, the risk that early results of clinical trials do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive review of the data, and as more patient data becomes available, the risk that Calidi may not receive FDA approval for some or all of its therapeutic candidates. Other risks and uncertainties are set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2025 and Form 10-Q filed on May 14, 2025. These reports may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the SEC from time to time.







Contact:







Dave Gentry





RedChip Companies, Inc.





1-407-644-4256







CLDI@redchip.com





