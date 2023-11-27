Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc - (CLDI) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc - (ASE:CLDI) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 466.67% from the latest reported closing price of 1.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 27.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDI is 0.10%, a decrease of 31.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 65.24% to 1,334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meteora Capital holds 434K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company.

Spartan Fund Management holds 152K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDI by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Finepoint Capital holds 125K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

Highbridge Capital Management holds 125K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 125K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing a decrease of 230.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDI by 90.22% over the last quarter.

