News & Insights

Stocks

Calidi Biotherapeutics Enhances Funding Through Warrant Exercises

May 31, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Calidi Biotherapeutics (CLDI) is now available.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. successfully negotiated an early exercise of warrants with holders to bolster its capital by approximately $2.1 million, issuing new Series D warrants as an incentive. The newly exercised warrants and issuance of new Series D stock allow for future share purchases at reduced prices, reflecting a strategic move to secure funding for the biotech firm’s general corporate purposes. The company also engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co, Inc. for financial services related to the transactions, with fees based on a percentage of the gross proceeds.

Learn more about CLDI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLDI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.