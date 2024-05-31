Calidi Biotherapeutics Enhances Funding Through Warrant Exercises

An update from Calidi Biotherapeutics (CLDI) is now available.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. successfully negotiated an early exercise of warrants with holders to bolster its capital by approximately $2.1 million, issuing new Series D warrants as an incentive. The newly exercised warrants and issuance of new Series D stock allow for future share purchases at reduced prices, reflecting a strategic move to secure funding for the biotech firm’s general corporate purposes. The company also engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co, Inc. for financial services related to the transactions, with fees based on a percentage of the gross proceeds.

Learn more about CLDI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.