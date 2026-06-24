BioTech
BMY

Calidi Biotherapeutics Appoints Former Celgene Executive Corsee Sander To Board Of Directors

June 24, 2026 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (CLDI) announced the appointment of Corsee Sanders as an independent director on the company's Board of Directors, effective from June 17, 2026.

Sanders previously held several leadership positions over the course of 23 years, including Senior Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Operations for six years at Genentech/Roche Holdings (RHHBY). She held the position of Executive Vice President of Development Operations at Juno, and following its acquisition by Celgene, served as strategic advisor to the Chief Medical Officer.

She also served as Transition Advisor to Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), which was acquired by Celgene. During her tenure, she facilitated the incorporation of Juno's Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cell Development Organization into BMS and Celgene.

She is presently a Board member at the Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), and AltruBio Inc.

Calidi has traded between $0.12 and $19.20 over the last year.

CLDI closed Tuesday's trade at $0.1560, down 2.50%. In the pre-market, shares are trading down 1.92% to $0.1530.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

BMY
CLDI
LEGN
RARE

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