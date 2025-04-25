Calidi Biotherapeutics Appoints Eric Poma, Ph.D. as CEO and Grants Inducement Stock Options

Calidi Biotherapeutics appoints Eric Poma as CEO, granting stock options for 726,412 shares as part of his compensation package.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. has appointed Eric Poma, Ph.D., as its new Chief Executive Officer and approved the grant of an inducement non-qualified stock option for him to purchase 726,412 shares at $0.469, the closing price on April 22, 2025. The options will vest over four years, with 25% becoming available after one year and the rest in monthly installments. Calidi is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted antitumor virotherapies that utilize allogeneic stem cells to enhance immune responses against cancer. Their technology aims to improve efficacy and safety in treating various solid tumors and metastatic diseases. The announcement also includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements related to the company's future clinical milestones and risks.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Eric Poma, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer, signaling potential leadership stability and strategic direction for the company.

Grant of stock options to the new CEO, which aligns his interests with shareholder value and incentivizes long-term commitment to the company’s success.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is positioning itself at the forefront of immuno-oncology with its innovative stem cell-based platforms, potentially enhancing its competitive advantage in the biotech market.

Potential Negatives

The grant of a significant stock option package to the new CEO may raise concerns about executive compensation practices, especially if the company's performance does not meet shareholder expectations.

The press release outlines multiple risks and uncertainties related to clinical trials and FDA approval, highlighting that the company's future success is not guaranteed.

There is an implication of potential financial instability, as the company may struggle to raise sufficient capital for its current and anticipated clinical trials.

FAQ

What is the recent leadership change at Calidi Biotherapeutics?

Eric Poma, Ph.D. has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Calidi Biotherapeutics.

What stock options were granted to Eric Poma?

Dr. Poma was granted an inducement non-qualified stock option for 726,412 shares at an exercise price of $0.469.

How do the stock options vest for Dr. Poma?

The stock options vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary and the rest in monthly installments.

What technology does Calidi Biotherapeutics focus on?

Calidi specializes in immuno-oncology, with technology designed to enhance the immune system's ability to fight cancer.

Where is Calidi Biotherapeutics headquartered?

Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California.

$CLDI Insider Trading Activity

$CLDI insiders have traded $CLDI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLAN CAMAISA (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $16,200

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) (“Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of targeted antitumor virotherapies, today announced that in connection with the appointment of Eric Poma, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer , the Company’s Compensation Committee and the Board of Directors has approved the grant of an inducement non-qualified stock option for Dr. Poma for the purchase of 726,412 shares with an exercise price of $0.469, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on April 22, 2025, the date of grant (the “Stock Options”).





The Stock Options vest over four years with 25% of the Stock Options vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant, or April 22, 2026, and the remaining Stock Options vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter until April 22, 2029. The Stock Option is subject to the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Agreement. The Stock Option is being granted as an inducement material to Mr. Poma entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Section 711 of NYSE American LLC Company Guide.







About Calidi Biotherapeutics







Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi’s novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi’s clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi’s preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies, are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit







www.calidibio.com







.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “project,” “should,” “towards,” “would” as well as similar terms, are forward-looking in nature, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning upcoming key milestones (including the reporting of interim clinical results and the dosing of patients), planned clinical trials, and statements relating to the safety and efficacy of Calidi’s therapeutic candidates in development. Any forward-looking statements contained in this discussion are based on Calidi’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects and are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Calidi is not able to raise sufficient capital to support its current and anticipated clinical trials, the risk that early results of clinical trials do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive review of the data, and as more patient data becomes available, the risk that Calidi may not receive FDA approval for some or all of its therapeutic candidates. Other risks and uncertainties are set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Registration Statements filed with the SEC on (i) Form S-4 filed on August 2, 2023 and the corresponding prospectus filed on August 4, 2023, and (ii) on Form S-1 filed on April 15, 2024, and the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC on (i) Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2025. These reports may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the SEC from time to time.







Corporate Communications:







Dave Gentry, CEO





RedChip Companies, Inc.





1-407-644-4256











CLDI@redchip.com









