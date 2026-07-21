BioTech
CLDI

Calidi Announces Reverse Stock Split; Shares Tumble 15% In Premarket Trading

July 21, 2026 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (CLDI), a biotechnology company, announced a proposed 1-for-16 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock, effective July 31, 2026.

The company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE American on July 31 under the existing ticker symbol CLDI. The new CUSIP number following the stock split will be 320703507.

The reverse stock split was approved by shareholders at the company's annual meeting on June 12, followed by board approval on July 15.

Following the split, every 16 pre-split shares will be converted into one post-split share. Fractional shares held by stockholders of record will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

The company said the reverse stock split is intended to optimize market dynamics, broaden investor appeal and accessibility, and align the stock's trading conditions with shareholders' interests.

Calidi added that proportionate adjustments will be made to outstanding stock options, warrants, convertible securities and equity incentive plans. The reverse split will not affect the par value of the common stock or the number of authorized shares.

CLDI closed Monday's trade at $0.1156, down 2.78%. In the pre-market, CLDI is trading down 15.03% at $0.0978.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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