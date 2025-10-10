Calico Brands Recalls 175K Scripto Premium Torches Sold At Walmart, Home Depot

(RTTNews) - Ontario, California-based Calico Brands is recalling about 175 thousand units of Scripto Premium Torches citing risks of injury or death from fires and burns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves the Scripto Premium Torch with UPC number "0-70257-52226-6". It has a four-position adjustable metal nozzle, adjustable flame, hands free operation lock, black ergonomic non-slip rubber grip, and a metal base with black velvet on the bottom.

The impacted products were manufactured in China, and sold at Walmart and Home Depot stores across the United States and online at Walmart.com and Homedepot.com from November 2024 through August 2025 for about $15.

According to the agency, the recalled torches violate the requirements of the mandatory safety standard for multipurpose lighters, posing deadly fire and burn hazards to consumers.

However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries so far.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled torches and return them to the retailer for a full refund or store credit. They are asked to contact Calico Brands for instructions on how to return the torches and receive a full refund.

In similar recalls, about 33,650 Sondiko Butane Torches sold on Amazon by Sondikodirt were called back in April, citing risk of serious injury or death from burn and fire hazards.

