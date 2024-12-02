Calibre: Not In Talks With Condor Regarding La India Gold Asset

(RTTNews) - Calibre Mining (CXB.TO) confirmed that it is not currently in discussions with Condor, nor does it have an active offer for their La India gold asset. Condor Gold initiated the sale process for their La India gold asset two years ago. Unless Condor is willing to reengage in meaningful discussions, Calibre does not envision completing an acquisition.

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, mid-tier gold producer with a pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua.

