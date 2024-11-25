News & Insights

Stocks
CXBMF

Calibre Mining Uncovers New Gold Opportunities

November 25, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Calibre Mining has discovered significant gold mineralization up to 1,000 meters beyond its existing Valentine Gold Mine resource in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The recent drill results revealed promising gold grades, highlighting the potential for further resource expansion and transforming the company into a mid-tier gold producer. These findings bolster confidence in Valentine as a new gold district, with ongoing drilling uncovering additional high-priority exploration targets.

For further insights into TSE:CXB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CXBMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.