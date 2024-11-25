Calibre Mining Uncovers New Gold Opportunities

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) has released an update.

Calibre Mining has discovered significant gold mineralization up to 1,000 meters beyond its existing Valentine Gold Mine resource in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The recent drill results revealed promising gold grades, highlighting the potential for further resource expansion and transforming the company into a mid-tier gold producer. These findings bolster confidence in Valentine as a new gold district, with ongoing drilling uncovering additional high-priority exploration targets.

