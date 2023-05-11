Calibre Mining (TSXV:CXB) Price Target Increased by 7.65% to 2.31

The average one-year price target for Calibre Mining (TSXV:CXB) has been revised to 2.31 / share. This is an increase of 7.65% from the prior estimate of 2.15 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.77 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.98% from the latest reported closing price of 1.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calibre Mining. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXB is 0.09%, a decrease of 44.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 39,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 18,203K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 14,639K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,327K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXB by 21.06% over the last quarter.

RING - iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF holds 3,133K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,709K shares, representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXB by 35.27% over the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 947K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares, representing a decrease of 136.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXB by 66.37% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 564K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

