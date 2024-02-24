Calibre Mining (CXBMF) Price Target Increased by 9.25% to 1.85

The average one-year price target for Calibre Mining (OTCPK:CXBMF) has been revised to 1.85 / share. This is an increase of 9.25% from the prior estimate of 1.70 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.50 to a high of 2.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.03% from the latest reported closing price of 1.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calibre Mining. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXBMF is 0.21%, a decrease of 10.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 57,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 19,183K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,633K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXBMF by 6.20% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 14,904K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,215K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXBMF by 9.30% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 9,221K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,995K shares, representing an increase of 34.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXBMF by 12.32% over the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 4,073K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 3,346K shares.

