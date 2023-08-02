News & Insights

Calibre Mining (CXBMF) Price Target Increased by 5.53% to 1.83

August 02, 2023 — 12:27 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Calibre Mining (OTC:CXBMF) has been revised to 1.83 / share. This is an increase of 5.53% from the prior estimate of 1.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.54 to a high of 2.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.97% from the latest reported closing price of 1.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calibre Mining. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXBMF is 0.10%, an increase of 11.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 40,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CXBMF / Calibre Mining Corp Shares Held by Institutions

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 18,303K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,203K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXBMF by 41.69% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 15,174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,639K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXBMF by 34.30% over the last quarter.

RING - iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF holds 2,845K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares, representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXBMF by 27.11% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 66.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXBMF by 314.25% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 857K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing an increase of 34.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXBMF by 122.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

