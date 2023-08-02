Calibre Mining (CXBMF) Price Target Increased by 5.53% to 1.83

The average one-year price target for Calibre Mining (OTC:CXBMF) has been revised to 1.83 / share. This is an increase of 5.53% from the prior estimate of 1.73 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.54 to a high of 2.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.97% from the latest reported closing price of 1.26 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calibre Mining. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXBMF is 0.10%, an increase of 11.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 40,207K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 18,303K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,203K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXBMF by 41.69% over the last quarter.
GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 15,174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,639K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXBMF by 34.30% over the last quarter.
RING - iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF holds 2,845K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares, representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXBMF by 27.11% over the last quarter.
QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 66.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXBMF by 314.25% over the last quarter.
TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 857K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing an increase of 34.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXBMF by 122.09% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Joint Filing Agreement
- News Release dated January 29, 2009
- (An Exploration Stage Company) INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2008 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
- Page 1
- CALIBRE MINING CORP. Suite 1250 – 999 W. West Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2W2 CALIBRE MINING BEGINS DRILLING ON THE TREND PROPERTY, NEVADA
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.