Calibre Mining Clarifies Position on Condor Gold Deal

December 01, 2024 — 06:32 pm EST

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) has released an update.

Calibre Mining has confirmed that it is not currently engaged in any discussions with Condor Gold regarding the acquisition of the La India gold asset, despite previous talks. The company remains focused on its growth strategy across the Americas, leveraging its strong financial position and exploration prospects.

