Calibre Mining Announces Resignation Of David Splett As CFO

(RTTNews) - Calibre Mining Corp. (CXBMF, CXB.V) announced Friday the resignation of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Splett, effective July 31, 2024. Splett served as CFO of Calibre since the end of November 2021.

Prior to joining Calibre, Splett was the CFO of Elevation Gold. He has also held the position of CFO Latin America for Goldcorp Inc.

Preceding Goldcorp, he was Vice President of Finance at Mosaic Corp., and has also worked at Minera Panama SA, Teck Resources, and Potash Corp.

Further, the company said Douglas Hurst and Raymond Threlkeld will not stand for re-election to the Company's board of directors during the June 12, 2024 annual general meeting.

Hurst has served on the Board since 2016 as a member of the Audit and the Governance committees. Threlkeld has served on the Board since 2018 and was a member of the Compensation, Governance and Safety, Health, Environment, Sustainability and Technical Committees.

Calibre also announced that Omaya Elguindi will be nominated for election at the Meeting as a new member of the Board. The Board has recommended that she be elected as an independent director of the Company. She has been a member of the North American technology business sector for over 20 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.